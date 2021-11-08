Stephen A. Smith Destroys Aaron Rodgers Vaccine Explanation: ‘The Most Embarrassing Performance of His Career’

After labeling Aaron Rodgers a “coward” for lying about his vaccination status, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith ridiculed the quarterback’s pretentious explanation for refusing the Covid jab.

“If Aaron Rodgers is watching this – Friday on The Pat McAfee Show…you came across as a national embarrassment,” Smith said Monday morning on First Take. “There is no other way around it. It was THE MOST embarrassing performance of Aaron Rodgers’ career. PERIOD!”

If Rodgers was willing to be so open about his vaccination status and decision on Friday, Smith wants to know why the quarterback was “deliberately deceitful” when broached with the topic in August. Prior to the start of the season, Rodgers answered whether he was vaccinated by saying “yea, I’m immunized.”

“When you told the media ‘YES’…you gave the impression that you were vaccinated,” Smith said.

On Friday, the quarterback went down an endless list of reasons for skipping the vaccine, making it difficult to tell which motive drove him to lie in August. Rodgers told McAfee he has an allergy to an mRNA vaccine ingredient, he also feared sterility, claimed to have sought the advice of Joe Rogan, invoked Trump, quoted Martin Luther King Jr., and cried “witch hunt” during his rambling anti-vax explanation.

“Carson Wentz is not vaccinated, Kirk Cousins is not vaccinated. Is there a witch hunt with those guys?” Smith asked. “I see them playing every week. If anything, they stand taller today than they ever have in their career because they were willing to do what you weren’t…which was man up and state your position.”

Rodgers has been so widely chastised in recent days that he even made vaccine refuser Kyrie Irving into a sympathetic figure. During the interview with McAfee, Rodgers appeared to impulsively mock the NBA star when he said he wasn’t a flat earther.

“You disrespected Kyrie Irving,” Smith noted. “‘I’m not flat earther,’ that was a direct shot at Kyrie Irving who has said nothing about you, has not bothered you and by the way deserves more credit than Aaron Rodgers.”

While Rodgers has been able to play despite his vaccination status, Irving has been barred from the Brooklyn Nets because New York City Covid vaccine mandates prevent the NBA star from entering the team’s home arena. Irving is scheduled to lose more than half of his $34 million salary this season.

Watch above via ESPN

