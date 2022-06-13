Stephen A. Smith Says ‘Black Folks Might’ve Got Slaughtered’ Had They Stormed the Capitol

Stephen A. Smith suggested on Monday that had a mob of Black people stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, many of them would have been killed.

On that day, a largely White crowd of Donald Trump supporters breached the Capitol in an attempt to thwart the certification of the 2020 election that he lost.

Smith addressed recent remarks by Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, who described the Capitol riot merely as a “dustup.” Del Rio also questioned why Congress is not investigating the riots perpetrated in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020.

The Commanders fined Del Rio $100,000.

“Jack Del Rio’s comments were insensitive,” Smith said on Monday’s First Take. “They were wrong as far as I’m concerned. And when you call the insurrection a dustup, people were killed. They tried to overthrow the government.”

Smith went on to suggest that had the rioters been mostly Black, more people would have been killed.

“I mean, listen, and we ain’t even bring up the fact that if it were Black people instead of White folks out there, Black folks might’ve got slaughtered,” Smith continued. “Black folks might’ve got slaughtered. Of all the things that have happened to us in our nation’s history, we never stormed the U.S. Capitol. We knew better than that.”

Four people died at the Capitol on Jan. 6. One was shot and killed by police as she tried to breach a barricaded doorway. Another was trampled to death. Two others experienced medical emergencies. The day after the riot, a police officer died after being sprayed with chemicals at the Capitol.

Smith went on to say he doesn’t believe Del Rio should lose his job, as the NAACP has suggested.

“So, ladies and gentlemen, do we believe this man should be fired because he misclassified what transpired at the U.S. Capitol?” he asked. “I say no, and here’s the reason why: because if we say yes, that he should lose his job based off of that comment, you know how many Black folks are going to lose their jobs for saying something? I mean, just get ready. Just get ready. It’s going to be a whole bunch of Black people with pink slips coming.”

He concluded by saying, “When White folks catch a cold, Black folks catch pneumonia. It’s always worse for us.”

