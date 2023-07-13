‘Sue Us… Don’t Actually’: Pat McAfee Takes a Shot at Brett Favre Lawsuit During ESPY Monologue

With the fear of litigation now behind him, Pat McAfee decided to take a subtle jab at NFL Legend Brett Favre at Wednesday night’s ESPY Awards.

During one of his monologues, McAfee brought up the arrest of the Kansas City Chiefs superfan “ChiefsAholic” to illustrate the fact that there’s often a darker side to sports.

“So we apologize. The sports world obviously isn’t perfect,” McAfee said. “Sue us. Don’t actually. Shoutout Brett Favre … That was for me. That was for me. And Shannon Sharpe. Shoutout … Skip (Bayless), that was for you, too.”

Favre named McAfee and Sharpe in a defamation suit months after Favre was accused of being involved in a welfare scandal in Mississippi. Sharpe called Favre a “sleazeball” on Fox Sports 1’s Undisputed, while McAfee accused him of “stealing from the poor people of Mississippi” on his own show.

In May, however, Favre removed McAfee’s name from the suit after McAfee made a public statement on his show clarifying his comments.

“As I confirmed in my court papers and I repeat here, my statements — expressed in comedic style — were based solely on public information and allegations,” he said on his show. “As I previously stated, I respect the hell out of Brett Favre, the football player, and his hall-of-fame career on the field, and I have no personal knowledge about any case involving Brett in Mississippi.”

Watch above via ABC

