Gregg Popovich is well known for not doing two things: losing games and holding his tongue. The outspoken San Antonio Spurs head coach lived up to his reputation during a media session Thursday, calling out Texas state leaders as “cowards” for their handling of the coronavirus pandemic and saying that he feels that his team is safer in Florida.

The Spurs, like other NBA teams, are currently in what the league has deemed the “bubble” in Orlando, Florida, quarantined to their hotel rooms, gyms, and courts, and practicing for an upcoming end to the 2019–20 season, like none other in history.

Coronavirus cases have been spiking in a number of areas around the country, including both the Spurs’ home state of Texas, and Florida where they are now. A reporter for a San Antonio CBS-TV station asked Popovich what he thought about those outbreaks, and he responded by calling the bubble “one of the safest places you could be.”

Wearing a black t-shirt that said in all-capital letters “VOTE: YOUR LIFE DEPENDS ON IT,” Popovich turned his comments to the situation in Texas.

“We’ve been all over the map in Texas,” he said. “Nobody knows what the hell’s going on. You know, we have a lieutenant governor [Dan Patrick] who’s decided he doesn’t want to listen to [Dr. Anthony] Fauci and those people anymore.”

“Well, that makes a lot of sense,” Popovich added, the sarcastic tone clear in his voice. “Come on. How safe can that be?”

Popovich called the messaging coming from state leaders “ridiculous,” and turned his criticism towards Gov. Greg Abbott.

“The governor goes back and forth based on whether he has to satisfy Trump or listen to the numbers,” said Popovich. “But no overall policy, no principle. It’s all about politics. It’s all about what’s good for them and ‘them’ mostly means Trump — because they’re all cowards and they’re all afraid of him.”

“So being in the bubble is way safer than that situation.”

