‘Those Nachos Are TOAST! Guardians Fan Soaks Woman With Beer While Failing to Catch Foul Ball

Whoops, bet this baseball fan wishes he could have that one back.

A Cleveland Guardians fan hilariously soaked the woman next to him in beer while attempting (more like failing) to catch a foul ball Saturday.

The epic fail was captured on video during the Guardians vs. Oakland A’s game Saturday and unsurprisingly, the video went viral on social media.

Take a look at the beer-filled afternoon at the ballpark.

Go to a baseball game they said, it’ll be fun 🙃 (via @Cut4)pic.twitter.com/mKjMjF4G7p — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 30, 2022

The video shows the man reaching up for the wayward ball with his free hand, bobble it, and then disaster strikes.

The woman watches in horror as the beer jumps out of the guy’s cup and starts hurling towards her face and food. She didn’t seem too upset however, but her snack didn’t fare very well. The announcer hit it on the head: “Those nachos are toast!”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com