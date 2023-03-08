Tiger Woods’ Ex-Girlfriend Wants To Nullify NDA Citing Sexual Assault And Harassment Law: Report

Golf icon Tiger Woods‘ now ex-girlfriend Erica Herman wants to nullify a non-disclosure agreement she signed when the two began dating, citing a harassment law.

In court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Herman — who began dating Woods in 2017 — argues the agreement should not be acknowledged due to the Speak Out Act. The bill was signed into law in December 2022 and reads:

This act prohibits the judicial enforceability of a nondisclosure clause or nondisparagement clause agreed to before a dispute arises involving sexual assault or sexual harassment in violation of federal, tribal, or state law.

In the filing, Herman reportedly claims a private trust that Woods runs is “aggressively enforcing” the NDA she signed when the two began dating in August 2017. According to TMZ, she is looking for transparency from the court so she can share details about her relationship with the 15-time major champion.

There has not been an official statement from either side about a breakup. As of writing this post, Woods has not addressed the situation.

Herman was not at the 2023 Genisis Open in February when Woods played in the event — which he hosts annually at The Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.

Woods made headlines during the tournament, but it was not due to his play. Woods was filmed handing off a tampon to his friend and competitor Justin Thomas after smashing a further drive off the tee.

Many critics dubbed his action misogynistic, so he addressed the media after his second round on Friday at the tournament.

“It was supposed to be fun and games,” Woods said. “But obviously, it hasn’t turned out that way, and if I offended anybody, it was not the case. It was just friends having fun, and as I said, if I offended anybody in any way, shape, or form, I’m sorry.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com