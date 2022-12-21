TNT’s Inside the NBA Crew Laughs Uncontrollably After Dumping Fake Snow On Charles Barkley

TNT’s Inside the NBA decided to play a prank on Charles Barkley by dumping fake snow on him while singer Jacquees performed a holiday song.

Before TNT’s coverage of a game between the Golden State Warriors and the New York Knicks, Inside The NBA host, Ernie Johnson introduced Jacquees to sing a holiday song in their Atlanta studios.

Jacquees walked out from behind the back screen and began to sing. He continued his song, and the Inside The NBA crew panned the camera away from Jacquees and showed Barkley at the desk.

Barkley sat there and seemed to enjoy the music until Jacquees sang, “let it snow,” and they dropped fake snow from the ceiling, pouring it all over Barkley.

Sir Charles sat there smiling and began to laugh after realizing they had set him up for a hilarious prank.

Jacquees finished his song after the fake snow poured on Barkley and apologized for taking part in the hijinx.

“My bad, Chuck,” Jacquees told Barkley.

Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Shaquille O’Neal began to laugh uncontrollably. Shaq laughed so hard he began to cough.

“I hate y’all, I hate y’all,” Barkley repeated before TNT broke for a commercial break.

Later in the night, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James saw the tweet of the prank they pulled on Barkey, and as they showed the tweet of Lebron’s reaction, the crew got Barkley again with fake snow.

Barkley sat there with a smile and knew he had just gotten pranked for the second time in the night.

“I’m taking the rest of the year off,” Barkley added.

Johnson, O’Neal, and Smith all got a good laugh out of the slow-motion replay of the snow dumped onto Barkley’s head.

“It’s all fun and games until someone gets an eye poked out,” Barkley concluded.

Watch above via TNT.

