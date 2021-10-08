Trevor Noah Roasts NBA Players for Defrauding the League: ‘The Best Prison Basketball Team of All Time’

Eighteen former NBA players were arrested and charged Thursday for defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan. Most basketball fans were stunned by the bombshell report, but not Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

“Why are we surprised?” Noah said on his Comedy Central show. “Pretending to be hurt is a huge part of playing in the NBA.”

The unfazed comedian went on to argue defrauding the league isn’t even the worst example of dishonesty from an ex-hooper. “Once you retire, you gotta make money somehow,” Noah explained. “I mean what’s more dishonest – stealing money from the health fund or Shaq claiming that Papa John’s is good pizza?”

Noah isn’t alone in his Papa John’s assessment, even O’Neal’s former NBA teammate Robert Horry recently blasted the four-time champion for his Shaq-a-Roni pizza, complaining it “was cold and wasn’t good.”

After critiquing Papa John’s, Noah highlighted an unexpected benefit of the arrests. If jail time is in store for any of the charged former NBA players, the basketball talent behind bars will get a big boost. “It’s gonna be great news for whatever jail is about to get the best prison basketball team of all time,” Noah joked.

Among the list of arrestees was former Boston Celtics NBA champion Glen “Big Baby” Davis and Darius Miles, who was once an elite prospect in the league.

