The Toronto Raptors began their regular season schedule without injured All-Star Pascal Siakam, leaving team superfan and music superstar Drake to creatively help the undermanned roster.

The moment came during the second quarter, when Drake made his presence felt courtside. The Toronto native was seen jawing with Wizards forward Montrezl Harrell from the sideline when an official blew his whistle, handing the former NBA sixth-man winner a technical foul.

Harrell argued the call, asking the referee, “you know who I’m talking to? Do you know who I’m talking to?” As Drake sat nearby with a smile. Harrell made his case, but the ref didn’t waiver, giving him the tech, which comes with a $2,000 fine from the NBA.

Raptors guard Fred VanVleet sank the free throw, but the one-point gift ultimately wasn’t enough from Drake, as Harrell and the Wizards bettered Toronto 98-83. Following the game, Harrell was pleased with the win, but still upset about what he believes was an unwarranted violation.

“I need my money back first NBA,” Harrell told reporters during his postgame press conference. “That definitely shouldn’t have been a tech…me and Drake was laughing, there were no problems there with me and Drake.”

The world-famous rapper is known to regularly attend Raptors games and occasionally wreak havoc from the sideline. Drake might have good intentions, but has been previously asked by the NBA to tone down his antics, most notably when he was massaging the shoulders of Raptors head coach Nick Nurse during their Championship run in 2019.

