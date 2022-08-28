If you play golf, you’re about to feel a whole lot better about your game.

ESPN NBA analyst Jalen Rose participated in the Ally Challenge Celebrity Shootout in Grand Blanc, MI on Saturday. And let’s just say Charles Barkley can now rest easy knowing he no longer has the most infamously inept golf swing on the planet.

With the local crowd firmly behind the University of Michigan alum, Rose stepped up to the tee at the 17th hole at the Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, took a big rip, and completely whiffed at the ball.

Then he did it again.

And again. And again. And again.

Don't show this to anyone at @espn. @JalenRose was an amazing sport in helping to raise money for charity at The @AllyChallenge. (Remember what @JackNicklaus taught you!) pic.twitter.com/K7q7Jp3ZEO — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) August 28, 2022

At that point, Jack Nicklaus could take no more. The golf legend was on hand for the festivities, and after five straight misses from Rose, decided to intervene and give the retired basketball great some pointers.

“You see this thing here?” Nicklaus told Rose — pointing to the club head. “That’s what you hit the ball with. Air does not move it.”

Rose, who was a truly fantastic sport throughout, doubled over in laughter. But the mock instruction actually helped. Rose tried one more time, and actually managed to make contact — hitting the ball on the ground approximately 10 yards, to the roar of the crowd.

The game truly is not as easy as Sir Charles makes it look.

Watch above, via PGA Tour Champions.

