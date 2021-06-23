The Phoenix Suns took a 2-0 lead over the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Finals Tuesday night, and they did so in epic fashion.

Despite the game’s final 90 seconds taking 33 real time minutes because of five referee reviews, the Suns final bucket made it worthwhile for fans to stick around. With 0.9 seconds left, Suns forward Jae Crowder lobbed an inbounds pass to center Deandre Ayton, who rose above the rim, completing the alley-oop for two points and the lead.

It was the perfect play call from head coach Monty Williams, and pristine execution by the Suns’ players on the court. Unfortunately, it led to another official review, but in the moment, no reaction better exemplified how amazing the play was than the stunned looks from ESPN personalities Stephen A. Smith and Michael Wilbon.

Kudos to the fan sitting next to ESPN’s set, who had the instinct to check in on Smith and Wilbon after Ayton gave Phoenix the one-point lead.

The ESPN journalists have nearly seven decades of NBA reporting between them. Jordan, Magic, Bird, Kobe, Shaq, LeBron – Smith and Wilbon have seen them all, and watched plenty of amazing basketball in their careers. But even they couldn’t believe what they saw on Tuesday night in the desert.

