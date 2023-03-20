WATCH: NASCAR Driver’s Awkward Porta-Potty Run-In With Competitor Caught on Camera

NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin opened a porta-potty door to awkwardly find competitor Brad Keselowski inside, using the facilities following the race.

Keselowski, the 2012 series champion, and Hamlin, a three-time Daytona 500 winner, have had their on-track differences throughout the years, but nothing compared to what happened on Sunday. Following the 400-mile race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the two found themselves in an unexpected predicament at the public restrooms.

For some reason, a Fox Sports cameraman videotaped Keselowski as he got out of his car on pit road. Without breaking stride, he walked to the nearest bathroom facility after sitting in a racecar for a little over three hours. He was in such a rush that he didn’t bother taking off his helmet or safety restraint and did not lock the door.

Unfortunately for Hamlin, he approached the vacant porta-potty — or so he thought. And he opened the door as quickly as he opened it once he realized Keselowski was inside.

When the video surfaced late Sunday night, Hamlin poked fun at the situation on Twitter. He wrote:

Smelled like Hawaiian Rolls when I got in there.

— Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) March 20, 2023

Keselowski, who co-owns his race team, is sponsored by King’s Hawaiian. A company that has various types of bread for sandwiches.

The cringy encounter came at the wrong time for Keselowski. After leading on the final lap, he was passed by former Team Penske teammate Joey Logano in turns one and two for the win.

“He made a great move, and he deserves credit for it,” Keselowski said. “I don’t think there was any way I was going to stop it without wrecking us all.”

Brad Keselowski on Joey Logano: “He made a great move, and he deserves credit for it. I don’t think there was any way I was going to stop it without wrecking us all.” pic.twitter.com/Z7HmSx0sw2 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 20, 2023

As of writing this post, Keselowski did not publicly comment on the awkward ordeal with Hamlin or why he decided to leave the porta-potty door unlocked in a public setting.

