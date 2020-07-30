Members of the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz knelt during the National Anthem of the first game of the National Basketball Association’s 2019-2020 season restart.

Players including Zion Williamson, Rudy Gobert, and Donovan Mitchell wore Black Lives Matter shirts as they knelt with their arms around each other. Coaches and team personnel knelt on the court with them, as well.

Every single person on the court takes a knee before the national anthem in protest of racial injustice. pic.twitter.com/xRjGt7PvG9 — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) July 30, 2020

A similar demonstration happened last week in Major League Baseball’s start of its 2020 season. Players from the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals knelt in unison after the National Anthem and held a long, black ribbon that traced around the diamond. Both of those team’s coaches joined in as well. The game — which featured the first pitch being thrown out by the nation’s top expert in infectious diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci — led ESPN to their best baseball ratings in nine years.

Gobert, who was one of the NBA players to participate Thursday night, was notably the first NBA player to test positive before the league suspended its season March 11. NBA players, coaches, and members of the media have been apart of the NBA bubble for over a month. The bubble features daily testing and physically limits their movements to certain areas in Orlando. Teams have played scrimmages over the last two weeks without any new Covid-19 cases.

The Jazz begin the NBA’s restart with a 41-23 record as the team nears another playoff run. The Pelicans, highlighted by the rookie Williamson, are 3.5 games from a playoff spot.

Watch above, via TNT.

