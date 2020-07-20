Orlando Doctor on CNN Calls Out NBA Over ‘Poor Optics’ of Using Hundreds of Daily Covid Tests: ‘It’s Not Acceptable’

A physician in Orlando called out the NBA on CNN Monday afternoon for its “poor optics” of using hundreds of daily Covid-19 tests while his patients wait weeks for their results to process.

“I had a patient tested on the 2nd of July and I just got the test results back in,” Dr. Adrian Burrowes said to CNN’s Brianna Keilar. “It’s not acceptable. The usual quarantine is 14 days. We’re at the 16th day post-testing and the patient is just getting their results, which is not OK.”

“When you have professional sports leagues here and they’re getting tested daily to semi-daily, getting their results back immediately. When the general public has to wait two weeks in some cases,” Burrowes continued. “It’s not OK.”

Twenty-two NBA teams, league personnel, and select members of the media have been in the Orlando bubble for the last few weeks leading up to the league’s July 31 re-start. Several players have contracted the virus, but regular testing to the hundreds of people inside have allowed for teams to practice, fish, and even meet for birthday parties.

“The issue is here in Florida we’re having a surge,” Burrowes said. “And we have very limited resources for that. It’s not the testing that’s a problem, it’s the processing of the tests. And so patients have to wait, seven, 10, 14 days for the results when they’re being utilized by sports teams taking them at intervals that are not necessary.”

“Even if they’re contracting with private labs, do you see a distinction between that being OK or do you see that as crowding out tests for regular people who just want to checking on their health and may have symptoms?” Keilar asked.

“At the very least, it’s poor optics,” he responded.

Watch above, via CNN.

