Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, and Jimmy Johnson wound up going viral on social media after a painful 15 seconds of talking over each other during Monday Night Football’s Manningcast.

The alternate broadcast is shown on ESPN2 for people who would like to listen to the NFL’s first family, the Mannings, rather than ESPN’s new Monday Night Football booth of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Peyton’s Omaha Productions puts the show together. Johnson joined the Manning brothers as their first guest of the night.

Peyton addressed Eli at the same time Johnson addressed Peyton and both continued to talk. It was at this point Peyton had two conversations going on, one with his brother and one with Johnson.

Johnson tried to answer Peyton’s question about the situation in the game and Peyton asked Eli a separate question. All three continued to talk which then turned into painful silence.

After a moment, Johnson began to laugh at the dead air while both Manning brothers smiled broadly but mutely.

Then everyone tried to break the quiet at once, with Johnson loudly saying “read my book” and repeating the title, “Swagger!”

To which Peyton answered, “Swagger- brass balls!”

The Manningcast has brought a unique style to how fans can watch football. The fans see a different perspective from how either Manning breaks down plays. Neither guy had professional work in broadcasting games before they started doing the alternative broadcast. Every broadcast has the opportunity to go off the rails, so it is not a surprise that fans have enjoyed their broadcasts. Except for fans in New England, it is understandable why they would not watch it.

Watch above via ESPN.

