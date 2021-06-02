WATCH: Stephen A. Smith STORMS OFF SET After Erupting Over NBA Players Not Calling for More Black Coaches

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has repeatedly been critical of the NBA for lacking Black head coaches and executives. But after the Boston Celtics announced they were promoting head coach Brad Stevens to team president, Smith attempted to rally NBA stars for their support in creating more minority coaching opportunities.

“I wanna call out the NBA players. You got something to say about everything else. WHERE YOU AT?!” Smith asked.

When the Brooklyn Nets surprisingly named Steve Nash as their head coach last summer, Smith cited “White privilege,” for his ability to skip the line of assistants and lead a team with championship aspirations.

“Steve Nash never coached on any level,” Smith said Wednesday morning on First Take. “And not only does he get the job, but he gets the job with the full support of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, who by the way, never insisted that a Black candidate be interviewed.”

Despite Black athletes making up more than 70% of the league’s players, just seven of the NBA’s 30 teams have Black head coaches. Smith also called out Boston Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown for similarly not speaking out against the promotion of their now former head coach.

“We supposed to be woke! We supposed to understand that that knee on George Floyd’s neck wasn’t just about violence and police brutality,” Smith explained. “It was also the figurative semblance that it provided, where you’re feeling like constantly people have their knee on your neck since the time you come out of the womb.”

“NBA players are some of the most powerful people in this world. When have they spoken up for Black coaches? WHEN?!” Smith passionately asked. “When have they spoken up for BLACK EXECUTIVES?! GMs? President of Basketball operations? When has that happened? LeBron. All of them. EVERYBODY. WHERE THE HELL HAVE THEY BEEN?!”

You’ve got White folks out here, gonna sit up there and look at Stephen A. and say ‘oh here he is bringing up race.’ And none of the Black players speak up,” Smith said, as he ranted against NBA players before deciding he couldn’t continue.

“You know what, I’m gonna walk away, I’ll be right back because I’m scared I’m gonna say something that might get me in trouble. Because I’M PISSED!”

Smith proceeded to stand up, remove his mic and jacket, walk off the set, and leave his co-hosts to finish the segment.

