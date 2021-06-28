WATCH: The Greatest Shot in Disc Golf History Sends Raucous Crowd and Shrieking Announcers into Euphoria

Disc golf was already considered one of the fastest growing sports in the United States. And as one of the few socially distant activities accepted during the pandemic, it continued to thrive in the last year, getting more opportunities to air on national television.

But if you didn’t believe in its rapid rise before, you will after watching video of an astonishing shot in front of a raucous crowd.

its not every day that the greatest shot in disc golf history happens pic.twitter.com/hr8gvOfhUP — kevin (@cherishedfriend) June 27, 2021

On Saturday, professional disc golfer James Conrad entered the sports’ spotlight, with a dramatic 247-foot birdie. Not only was it one of the greatest shots in the history of the sport, but it came during the Disc Golf World Championships in Ogden, Utah.

Needing to convert on the improbable shot to force an extra hole playoff against Paul McBeth, Conrad drained the 247-foot birdie, and ultimately won the championship.

Conrad’s shot created absolute pandemonium in Utah as the crowd erupted with excitement. The announcers were broadcasting remotely, but their enthusiasm still managed to match the crowd. “Dude, that’s the clutchest thing I’ve ever seen,” one announcer said after shrieking with excitement.

It might not have been Michael Jordan over Bryon Russell, or Tiger Woods to seal one of his 15 majors, but Conrad’s feat was still pretty impressive.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com