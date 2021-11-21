WATCH: Tiger Woods Shares First Video Since Devastating Car Wreck Showing Him Swinging a Golf Club

By Joe DePaoloNov 21st, 2021, 11:32 am
 

WATCH: Tiger Woods Seen Swinging Golf Club for First Time Since Car Accident

Tiger Woods is back.

Well, not on the PGA Tour, not yet. But for the first time since the gruesome car accident in which he suffered devastating leg injuries, Woods shared footage of himself out on the driving range, taking a full swing.

“Making progress,” read the simple caption from the golf legend.

Few updates on the golf great’s condition have been provided back in February. PGA Tour star Justin Thomas recently said Woods has been out and about watching his children’s sporting events.

But actually seeing him out on the links — albeit with his right leg heavily braced — got golf fans quite excited on Sunday:

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:
Joe DePaolo - Senior Editor

Joe DePaolo is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: joed@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @joe_depaolo