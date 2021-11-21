Tiger Woods is back.

Well, not on the PGA Tour, not yet. But for the first time since the gruesome car accident in which he suffered devastating leg injuries, Woods shared footage of himself out on the driving range, taking a full swing.

“Making progress,” read the simple caption from the golf legend.

Few updates on the golf great’s condition have been provided back in February. PGA Tour star Justin Thomas recently said Woods has been out and about watching his children’s sporting events.

But actually seeing him out on the links — albeit with his right leg heavily braced — got golf fans quite excited on Sunday:

But, I think I love this more 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 https://t.co/t3gSw2KEAc — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) November 21, 2021

Wow! How cool would it be if Tiger could actually make it back to the tour? If Alex Smith could come back to the NFL after his brutal leg injury, you would like to believe Tiger could make it back to the PGA. The 2022 Masters would be the place to be if Tiger gets back there. https://t.co/snLK59gBVh — sandy cannold (@SandyCannold) November 21, 2021

I'm thankful a few days early :) https://t.co/Gud5agPEIh — Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) November 21, 2021

Tiger dropping comeback content is like a Taylor Swift album drop for Millennial males. — Luke Russert (@LukeRussert) November 21, 2021

Go get it, Tiger!! — Larry Wilmore (@larrywilmore) November 21, 2021

