WATCH: Trump Gets Chummy with Bryson DeChambeau, Offers Trivial Advice Over FaceTime

Former president Donald Trump seems to have a way with golfers and earlier this week, he FaceTimed with one of the sport’s best in Bryson DeChambeau.

“You did great with the long drive!” Trump praised, referring to DeChambeau’s performance at the Professional Long Drivers Association’s World Championship nearly a month ago. Although he’s known for his driving prowess, DeChambeau fell short during his first time in the competition.

Earlier this week, comedian and impressionist who goes by Rob Trump was playing with social media influencers from the accounts PGA Memes and Long Drivers. During the round, the real Trump made a surprise appearance on his West Palm Beach golf course and the group was completed when a smiley DeChambeau joined in from his Bahamas vacation to speak with the one-term president.

“We love his guy. Be careful who you hang out with,” Trump advised to DeChambeau, before quickly backtracking, noting the golfer already has, “great friends, they’re great guys!”

The one-time major champion has been all in on Trump in the past. DeChambeau is one of the many golfers to play a round with the former president.

He also previously boasted his relationship with Trump Golf, before notably shedding the logo from his bag earlier this year. But golf fans remain much more enamored by DeChambeau’s ability to hit bombs than his pollical affiliations.

