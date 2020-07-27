comScore

‘Well, That Was a Nice 3 Game Baseball Season’: Fans Worry MLB Could Shut Down After Virus Forces Game Cancellations

By KJ EdelmanJul 27th, 2020, 1:21 pm

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

After just three games, fans of Major League Baseball are worried its already shortened season may come to an end.

On Monday, two games were canceled following the league’s first major outbreak in the Miami Marlins organization. The Marlins home-opener was postponed after the team found 14 Covid-19 new cases in the last two days. Still, Miami played the Phillies on Sunday despite four players initially testing positive, prompting Philadelphia and the New York Yankees to cancel their Monday matchup, as well.

Unlike other major leagues, MLB is forcing teams to travel in the shortened 60-game season. More than half of the league’s team have dealt with coronavirus cases, even some on Opening Day, but have continued to play. The NBA employs a bubble where players and personnel are limited to its headquarters in Orlando and the NHL recently announced no new Covid-19 cases over the last week.

While baseball have access to rapid testing with quick results, some have worried that travel could create a spike in cases around the league quickly. MLB has not provided any new plans after the recent cancellations, but speculation has already started.

