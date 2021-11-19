‘Whoa, Whoa, Whoa’: Patriots Star STUNNED as Enraged Fan Infiltrates NFL Postgame Show with MASSIVE F-Bomb

Networks try their best to avoid highlighting unruly fans who disrupt broadcasts, but a massive f-bomb during Thursday night’s postgame show on NFL Network was impossible to ignore.

Linebacker Kyle Van Noy dominated the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football, with eight tackles and two sacks, helping the New England Patriots to a 25-0 victory. NFL Network welcomed Van Noy to their postgame set, which was surrounded mostly by Patriots fans who traveled to Atlanta for the road contest. But at least one angry Falcons fan stayed to disrupt the show.

“WHO WON A MOTHERF*CKING WORLD SERIES A**HOLE! YES WE DID!” the raucous fan appeared to yell.

As much as producers would have liked him to, Van Noy couldn’t ignore the expletives, looking up into the crowd with a sense of shock, before saying “whoa, whoa, whoa, calm down.”

Despite having four victories, the Falcons are widely considered one of the NFL’s worst teams this season, as proven by their shutout loss to the Patriots. But Falcons fans who are angry with the team’s performance are still trying to hang on to the high they felt a few weeks ago when the Atlanta Braves won the World Series.

Van Noy responded to the fan with one final blow, erasing World Series joy by bringing nightmares back from Super Bowl LI.

“I’d be mad too – you go from a 28-3 loss,” Van Noy said, reminding the angry Atlanta sports fan of the Falcons brutal Super Bowl loss to New England in 2017, an epic collapse the franchise will never live down.

