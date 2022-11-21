Elon Musk Reinstates Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Non-Congressional Twitter Account

Elon Musk restored Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-GA) non-congressional Twitter account on Monday.

Greene celebrated the news.

“I’m the only Member of Congress the unelected big tech oligarchs permanently banned. On January 2, 2022, they violated my freedom of speech and ability to campaign & fundraise crying ‘covid misinformation.’ My account is back. Go follow @mtgreenee for MTG unfiltered ;),” she tweeted on her congressional account.

Greene’s non-congressional account was permanently suspended in January due to allegedly spreading disinformation about Covid-19.

“We permanently suspended the account you referenced (@mtgreenee) for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy,” a Twitter spokesperson told New York Times reporter Davey Alba at the time. “We’ve been clear that, per our strike system for this policy, we will permanently suspend accounts for repeated violations of the policy.”

Before the permanent suspension, Greene’s personal account had been suspended numerous times. Twitter didn’t say what she tweeted that led to the permanent suspension.

Greene’s non-congressional Twitter account is the latest prominent account to be reinstated on the platform. Since taking over the social media company, Musk has reinstated the right-wing satirical news site The Babylon Bee, psychologist Jordan Peterson, comedian Kathy Griffin, and former President Donald Trump. Musk has said he will not reinstate the Twitter account of InfoWars owner Alex Jones.

