Facebook banned a nearly 200,000 member-strong group dedicated to the QAnon conspiracy theory this week for breaking the network’s terms of service.

Official Q/Qanon was reportedly removed after members made posts which broke Facebook’s rules against “bullying and harassment, hate speech, and false information that could lead to harm.”

According to Reuters, an unnamed Facebook spokesperson “said Facebook took the action on Tuesday and was monitoring other QAnon groups as it strengthens enforcement in the area.”

Facebook previously cracked down on QAnon pages and groups in May for allegedly engaging in “coordinated inauthentic behavior” by using fake accounts, however the Guardian published an investigation in June highlighting the scope of QAnon on the social network.

In July, rival social network Twitter launched its own crackdown on QAnon.

As we’ve previously explained, QAnon is “a theory that alleges the president is secretly working with the military to unfurl a multinational cabal of elite, ritualistic pedophiles.”

Conspiracy theories from QAnon supporters have become more and more bizarre over the years, with accusations of sex trafficking, ritual sacrifice, and occultism against celebrities and political figures.

“I have a list of people in my area who genuinely believe we are in a pedo ring that is always *ALMOST* about to be exposed,” complained celebrity Chrissy Teigen on Twitter last year after her and her husband John Legend were wrapped up in conspiracy theories. “it’s not just weirdos in random towns. these people are all over. I hate what some people have become and what social has done for this kind of reach. it sucks. and now they’ll post this too, and it’ll get even worse. I’m just so fucking tired.”

“fuck you, fucking miserable Q shitfucks, you absolute fucking losers,” she added.

