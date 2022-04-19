Tucker Carlson Rips ‘Whining’ Taylor Lorenz For Unmasking ‘Libs of TikTok’ Creator: ‘She’s Not a Journalist’

Tucker Carlson ripped Taylor Lorenz as an untalented bully who outed the creator of the Libs of TikTok account because she answers to others.

The Washington Post published a report by Lorenz on Tuesday in which she identified the woman who runs the popular account: Chaya Raichik.

She reported,

Throughout its increasingly popular posts and despite numerous media appearances, the account has remained anonymous. But the identity of the operator of Libs of TikTok is traceable through a complex online history and reveals someone who has been plugged into right-wing discourse for two years and is now helping to drive it.

Lorenz also wrote, “The account has emerged as a powerful force on the Internet, shaping right-wing media, impacting anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and influencing millions by posting viral videos aimed at inciting among the right.”

She showed up at the homes of numerous people related to Raichik, but could never find the account’s owner.

On Tucker Carlson Tonight, the host theorized this was why the Raichik was hunted down for a story. He opined that Libs of TikTok was a successful journalistic operation that big media targeted in a coordinated effort.

“Ultimately Jeff Bezos weighed in, his personal newspaper the Washington Post, decided to harass the family of the woman who operates Libs of TikTok,” Carlson said. “They could not find her, so they went after her family.”

Carlson reminded his audience that in an interview that aired on April 1, Lorenz explained to MSNBC that online bullying made her feel suicidal. He aired portions of the interview and ripped her for unmasking Raichik.

NEW: Taylor Lorenz says she has “severe PTSD” from being a journalist and breaks down in MSNBC interview pic.twitter.com/G9FymoSdH8 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 1, 2022

He played a clip where Lorenz told MSNBC that strange people show up at the homes of her family members.

Carlson, who has criticized Lorenz at length, said, “Oh, they go after your family members?”

He asked his audience to recall that prior to her attempt to hunt down Raichik, Lorenz had decried similar behavior where she was the target.

Carlson concluded Lorenz is not a reporter, but a bully. He further theorized she did none of the footwork with regard to identifying Raichik, but was used as a tool to stamp out conservative dissent.

“Taylor Lorenz is not a reporter,” Carlson said. “Apart from whining about herself on television, she has no skills, she couldn’t do a weather forecast and a rain storm. She’s not a journalist, she is merely a receptacle for information other people gather for their own ends.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com