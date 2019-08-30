Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s Account Hacked, Flooded With Racist, Vulgar Posts

It looks like the Twitter account of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has been hacked.

This afternoon, Dorsey’s account started posting a number of racist and vulgar tweets, including ones featuring the n-word and a “Hitler is innocent” tweet:

Twitter says in a statement they’re investigating what happened. Right now the tweets appear to have been removed from his account.

A number of high-profile figures have seen their accounts get hacked in the past few years, and there’s some concern this afternoon from many users wondering about how the Twitter CEO’s account himself was successfully targeted.

