A Day After Losing His Entire Legal Team, Trump Picks Two New Lawyers for Impeachment Trial

A day after former President Donald Trump parted ways with the entire legal team for his second impeachment trial, he announced two new lawyers, David Schoen and Bruce Castor, Jr., would now be representing him.

News broke Saturday that all five lawyers on Trump’s legal team were leaving, in what was described as a “mutual decision,” but sources also said that Trump had wanted his lawyers to base his defense on his baseless claims that the election was stolen from him.

“The big question for me is are these new attorneys going to go along with that big lie defense, that rigged election defense?” CNN legal analyst Elie Honig told CNN Newsroom anchor Pamela Brown. “If you are a lawyer in this situation, look, you have a right and a duty to represent your client zealously and aggressively, but there is a line, and the line you cannot cross is you cannot make a defense that you know is a lie, and cannot make a defense that could be dangerous to the public, and I think the rigged election defense is both of those things.”

“So my question is, are these lawyers going to go along with that?” continued Honig. “If they do Pam, they do that at their own reputational peril. If they promote conspiracy theories, they will live with that personally and professionally.”

Trump announced the new attorneys in a press release sent to reporters, including the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman.

Trump announces two impeachment lawyers, via press release pic.twitter.com/YvVRhygdqo — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 31, 2021

CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins reported that the previous legal team had not been paid any advance fees or signed contracts with the former president.

After 5 members of his impeachment team abruptly left days before legal briefs are due, former President Trump announces his new attorneys are David Schoen and Bruce Castor, Jr. I was told last attorneys had not been paid advance fees and a letter of intent was never signed. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 31, 2021

Schoen is a trial attorney and former law professor at Seton Hall University School of Law. Castor is the former district attorney for Montgomery County, Pennsylvania from 2000 to 2008 and also served as the state’s Solicitor General and then Acting Attorney General in 2016. They will not have much time to prepare their case; the trial is scheduled to start February 9.

