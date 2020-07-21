White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was confronted by ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl on Tuesday over the Trump administration’s decision to send federal law enforcement into Portland to protect federal property from violent protesters.

After McEnany told reporters the administration “will not allow Portland to become the new CHOP like what we saw in Seattle,” Karl asked, “Where in the Constitution does the president derive the authority to send federal law enforcement officers to the streets of American cities against the will of the elected officials in those cities?”

“Well, what you’re referring to is Portland, and 40 U.S. Code 1315 gives DHS the ability to deputize officers in any department or agency, like ICE, Customs and Border Patrol, and the Secret Service,” McEnany replied. “Quote, ‘as officers and agents,’ they can be deputized for the duty of in connection with the protection of property owned or occupied by the federal government and persons on that property, and when a federal courthouse is being lit on fire, commercial fireworks being shot at it, being shot at the officers, I think that that falls pretty well within the limits of 40 U.S. Code 1315.”

Karl then questioned, “Does he see limitations to that power? How far does that power extend into the streets of the city of Portland?”

“Under the law we believe that agents can conduct investigations of crimes committed against federal property or federal officers, and in the case where you have someone shooting off a commercial-grade firework and then running across the street, we don’t believe that that extends past our jurisdiction,” McEnany concluded.

Watch above via Fox News.

