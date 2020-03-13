Anti-Trump Republican Group Blasts Ivanka, Jared, Don Jr., Eric in New ‘Grifters’ Ad Set to Air on Fox News
The Lincoln Project — an organization made up of anti-Trump conservatives like George Conway and Rick Wilson — has a new ad out going after the his adult children and son-in-law.
“Daddy being president is the best thing ever,” the Ivanka-mimicking voiceover says as the ad shows headlines about Republicans spending a lot of money at Trump resorts and a 2018 New York Times article “Kushners Near Deal With Qatar-Linked Company for Troubled Tower.”
“Daddy’s job also helps my brothers close deals and his campaign pays Eric’s wife and Don’s girlfriend or whatever. Cha-ching!” it continues. “Aw, daddy, you’re so good to us!”
Per HuffPost, the ad is airing “on CNN, MSNBC and Trump’s favorite, Fox News, from Friday.”
