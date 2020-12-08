Comparing the Trump administration’s missteps and foibles to HBO’s political satire Veep has become a well-worn trope over the past four years, a derisive cliche that’s often better left unmentioned. But now and then, there is a moment that so perfectly illustrates the remarkable example of life imitating art that triteness can be damned. This is one such example.

During an Oval Office ceremony in which President Donald Trump bragged about being “two and o” in politics while also awarding legendary wrestler figure Dan Gable the Medal of Freedom, the commander in chief abruptly left the room, leaving Gable and his family hanging.

After Trump ignored the assembled reporters’ questions, the press pool camera returns to a shrugging Gable, who handled the moment with humor and grace. An unidentified reporter offers congratulations amid the sudden and awkward silence. You can see the awkward moment below:

This is unreal. Trump abruptly walked out of Dan Gable’s Medal of Freedom ceremony today, leaving Gable shrugging and at a complete loss about what he was supposed to do. pic.twitter.com/mOzlLn8poC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 8, 2020

For those unfamiliar with Veep, the show features a Vice President and her staff’s comedic incompetence. Each episode ends with a stand-alone set piece, which often highlights the absurdities of political posturing, public relations and how that often is the opposite of what is really going on with political figures behind the scenes. One other HBO comedy show might also work in this instance, however, as the end credit music from Curb Your Enthusiasm would work nicely here.

As President Trump deals with the loss of his reelection bid, or at least, starts to come to terms with the fact that he was a one-term president, reports have surfaced that he has become moody, disconsolate, and angry that his options for staying in the White House are quickly drying up.

Watch above courtesy of CSPAN, via Aaron Rupar.

