Backlash Erupts After Trump Posts Tweet Threatening Georgia Republicans Kemp and Raffensberger With Jail

By Leia IdlibyDec 15th, 2020, 10:54 am
Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump promoted the deranged idea that two Republican Georgia state officials could be put in jail over utterly baseless claims of election fraud, and Twitter noticed.

In a Tuesday morning tweet, pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood claimed that the president gave Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger “every chance to get it right. They refuse. They will soon be going to jail.”

To top it all off, Wood added a doctored image of the Georgia state officials donning masks with the Chinese flag printed on them, writing that Trump is “a genuinely good man” who “dislikes putting people in jail, especially ‘Republicans.'”

Trump, apparently not turned off by the egregious claim, retweeted the post — shocking pundits on both sides of the political aisle:

 

