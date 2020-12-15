President Donald Trump promoted the deranged idea that two Republican Georgia state officials could be put in jail over utterly baseless claims of election fraud, and Twitter noticed.

In a Tuesday morning tweet, pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood claimed that the president gave Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger “every chance to get it right. They refuse. They will soon be going to jail.”

President Trump @realDonaldTrump is a genuinely good man. He does not really like to fire people. I bet he dislikes putting people in jail, especially “Republicans.” He gave @BrianKempGA & @GaSecofState every chance to get it right. They refused. They will soon be going to jail. pic.twitter.com/7PMBLc8L2N — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 15, 2020

To top it all off, Wood added a doctored image of the Georgia state officials donning masks with the Chinese flag printed on them, writing that Trump is “a genuinely good man” who “dislikes putting people in jail, especially ‘Republicans.'”

Trump, apparently not turned off by the egregious claim, retweeted the post — shocking pundits on both sides of the political aisle:

Impressive to continue to hit new lows in what’s being retweeted. An accomplishment. — Philip Bump (@pbump) December 15, 2020

So the President is retweeting that nut Lin Wood who is calling for Brian Kemp to go to jail in Georgia. This really isn’t going to help the GOP in their effort to save the Senate and preserve the President’s legacy. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) December 15, 2020

And President Trump just retweeted this garbage about top Georgia Republican leaders being closet Communists headed to jail … #gapol https://t.co/pRhpsjpbnv — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) December 15, 2020

Damn ☹️ the President retweeted this and pinned it. I’m so disappointed 😔 https://t.co/5dzr7rlYer — Angela Stanton King 🇺🇸 (@theangiestanton) December 15, 2020

Great job keeping Trump’s account up, @Twitter, now we know you value traffic over democracy https://t.co/h8pcXd9CQ0 — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) December 15, 2020

Check the tweet below. Then the retweet. As my story says, we sort of entered uncharted territory yesterday. https://t.co/EV0A0Qyxvq https://t.co/4J3OqBeLyz pic.twitter.com/LquDSQQJZ0 — Alexander Panetta (@Alex_Panetta) December 15, 2020

having a normal one pic.twitter.com/emoWUyX8JX — Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) December 15, 2020

Trump’s willing to treat his fellow citizens like mortal enemies. He is the most divisive character in American history. He’s an effective vehicle for Putin’s aim of destroying the nation. He is dividing and conquering us and his followers have no idea they’re at war with America — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) December 15, 2020

This is exactly the president’s legacy. pic.twitter.com/AE3J2z8PCK — Craig Newman (@craignewman) December 15, 2020

