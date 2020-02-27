A top Democratic pollster, who specializes in polling African-American voters, issued a warning to the Democratic Party Thursday, claiming their lack of engaging some black voters could be a problem after a report dropped that the Trump reelection campaign plans to open offices in black neighborhoods to register voters and sell MAGA gear.

They only need a couple more points out of these communities & I’m telling u right now, Dems lack of communicating & engagement w/ a segment of the more low info & disgruntled Black electorate is a problem – seeing it in focus groups across the country. https://t.co/8iBCbOzjek — Cornell Belcher (@cornellbelcher) February 27, 2020

African-Americans have traditionally supported Democrats at high-levels, but Cornell Belcher said Republicans “only need a couple more points out of these communities,” noting that the black focus groups he runs across the country have revealed a “problem”: Democrats need to do a better job with low information and “disgruntled” black voters.

The 15 retail spaces would be eyeroll-inducing to some who believe the president has engaged in racist rhetoric. A mock storefront of hoodies emblazoned with the word “WOKE,” posters with smiling African-Americans, and a television playing a stream of black voters talking about why they support Trump was shown to reporters.

But one thing won’t be funny to the Democratic Party and that’s the states where the offices will be: Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, North Carolina, and Wisconsin, all key battlegrounds in November.

“It’s a woke concept,” Katrina Pierson, a senior campaign advisor, told reporters Wednesday. “For decades you have had a community that has been controlled by the Democratic Party. Republicans haven’t even gone in to deliver their message.”

A recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found that Trump’s approval rating with black voters stands at just 14 percent, but Democrats have recently become nervous about whether some black voters support Trump’s stewardship of the economy.

Adrianne Shropshire, executive director of BlackPAC, however, said polls show black voters simply believe Trump is a racist.

While Trump tries to put on a show in Black communities, most voters believe he is a racist and fundamentally unconcerned about the lives of Black people. https://t.co/YymzLFIU0u https://t.co/dTcMcKle0Q — Adrianne Shropshire (@AdrianneShrop) February 27, 2020

Have a tip we should know? ti[email protected]