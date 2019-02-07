BOMBSHELL: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Reportedly Told Aide He’d Put a ‘Bullet’ in Khashoggi

The New York Times published a bombshell report Thursday evening that reports intercepted communications show that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told a top aide in 2017 that he would use a “bullet” on Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi, who was politically assassinated by Saudi intelligence officials in 2018.

According to the NY Times:

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia told a top aide in a conversation in 2017 that he would use “a bullet” on Jamal Khashoggi, the journalist killed in October, if Mr. Khashoggi did not return to the kingdom and end his criticism of the Saudi government, according to current and former American and foreign officials with direct knowledge of intelligence reports. The conversation, intercepted by American intelligence agencies, is the most detailed evidence to date that the crown prince considered killing Mr. Khashoggi long before a team of Saudi operatives strangled him inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul and dismembered his body using a bone saw.

Mark Mazzetti, the author of the Times report, appeared on CNN to discuss his piece. The reporter said that he does not know whether President Donald Trump has been presented with this evidence. But this new information will be almost impossible for the White House to sweep under the rug.

“It’s been clear that the president has tried to put this matter behind him, move on with the U.S.-Saudi relationship,” Mazzetti said. “That’s not going to happen.”

Watch above, via CNN

