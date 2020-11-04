Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien announced in a Wednesday statement that they will be requesting a recount of the race in Wisconsin, a key state that Joe Biden currently leads by a slim margin.

“Despite ridiculous public polling used as a voter suppression tactic, Wisconsin has been a razor thin race as we always knew that it would be,” Stepien said, alleging “irregularities in several Wisconsin counties” as reason to question the current results.

“The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so,” he said.

If the margin of the vote is less than 1% in the state, a candidate can request a recount. It is not clear that a recount will lead to a different result.

According to Decision Desk HQ, Biden currently has 1.630 million votes (49.57%) to Trump’s 1.609 million (48.94%), with an estimated 99% of votes counted.

