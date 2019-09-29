CBS Poll Shows Majority of Americans Support Trump Impeachment Inquiry

A new poll released by CBS News shows a majority of Americans and a supermajority of Democrats surveyed support an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The poll shows 55% of respondents approve of the impeachment inquiry, while 45% disapprove. The CBS News survey was conducted by YouGov using a sample of 2,059 U.S. residents interviewed between September 26-27, 2019 and has a margin of error of 2.3 points.

However, the poll shows more division on the question of Trump actually getting impeached. 42% percent say Trump deserves impeachment, 36% percent say he does not deserve impeachment, and 22% say its too soon to say.

The poll has a predictable partisan split, with nearly 9 in 10 of Democratic respondents saying they approve of the inquiry, while only about 2 in 10 Republican respondents saying they support the inquiry.

Respondents were also asked to classify the presidents handling of the Ukraine controversy: calling the Ukrainian leader and allegedly pressuring him for political gain.

28% of respondents say Trump’s actions were proper and legal, 31% say Trump’s actions were improper but not illegal, while 41% say Trump’s actions were illegal in their view.

[Image via Alex Wong/Getty Images]

