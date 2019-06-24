MSNBC’s Chris Matthews commended President Donald Trump tonight for his “hesitation” on bombing Iran and said he asked an important question before making the call.

Matthews noted during his panel discussion tonight that Trump said––in an interview with The Hill––that he doesn’t need congressional authorization to strike Iran, remarking, “Erratic.”

But he said that Trump absolutely made the right call last week:

“If Trump had taken military action, I would have come down hard on him. I think it’s good that he hesitated. I hesitation before you take military action and asking how many casualties there are going to be on the other side is a good question. The fact he found out it was 150 or so people––we went into Iraq, everybody said it was going to be quick and easy, it was going to be a a slam dunk. We may have killed somewhere between 150,000 people and a million people, Iraqis, who were just there, they were just Iraqis, they weren’t the bad guys. We only make that calculation now. I like the fact that president asked up front to his NSC people: how many people will die if we take this step? I think it’s good and I’m glad he did it.”

