CNN accused President Donald Trump of lying on Monday after reviewing photos from the G7 summit and determining that the White House ran cover for him not attending a climate change meeting.

Reporters in France took note on Monday when Trump was the only world leader who didn’t attend the meeting, sending a member of his team to take his place. CNN’s Daniel Dale noted that the meeting was on Trump’s schedule, and said the White House claimed that Trump didn’t attend the meeting because he had to attend other engagements with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

There’s just a slight problem: photos show that Merkel and Modi both attended the climate session. Trump did not.

“The simplest explanation is that the White House lied again to cover for him,” Dale concluded.

Watch above, via CNN.

