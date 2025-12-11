New Trump Rally Gets Bombarded by CNN Fact-Check: ‘Whole Lot of Wrongness!’

CNN senior reporter and resident fact-checker Daniel Dale bombarded President Donald Trump over the “whole lot of wrongness” he detected from Trump’s newest rally speech.

Trump held a rally at beautiful Mount Airy Casino Resort on Tuesday night that served up lots of familiar elements, right down to the riff on buying too many dolls.

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN News Central, co-anchor Kate Bolduan played some clips from the rally, then asked Dale to dig into the facts:

KATE BOLDUAN: CNN’s Daniel Dale has a fact check on this and more on this one. What did you find, Daniel?

DANIEL DALE: I found that there’s a whole lot of wrongness in just those few sentences. So, first of all, as John said, inflation is not stopped, as the president claimed. The latest inflation rate we have for September is 3.0 percent.

Now, the president said that he inherited the worst inflation ever. The inflation rate the month he took office was also 3.0 percent. Now, it is true that inflation did hit a 40 year high of 9.1 percent in June, 2022, but President Trump habitually does not mention that the rate then declined sharply to the rate again, 3.0 percent that he inherited.

Now, he said prices are down clearly overall on the whole. Prices are not down when you have 3 percent inflation. It is true there are some particular items which have fallen. He often mentioned eggs, but on the whole, again, we have 3 percent increase. We have a 2.7 percent increase in grocery prices.

He often talks about, and I’ll note, some sort of creative tenses he used during this speech. He often said prices are coming down. We are bringing prices down. So, those kinds of claims are harder to fact check, I think, by design. But there, at the end of the speech, in his grand finale, he said, prices are down. They simply are not so far.

BOLDUAN: Working to bring down prices, that is a good thing. That would be a clear and honest statement if he would continue along that vein. But as you have noted, he is not.

There is a — he went off prompter, as Kevin Liptak was talking about, and went to many of the topics, as can be expected with President Trump in this speech. What stood out to you?

DALE: It was the usual laundry list of frequently debunked claims the President refuses to stop using. So, for example, he claimed that he secured $18 trillion in investment in the United States in this year alone. That number is not even close to true. It’s nearly double the number of the White House website uses. Even that White House website number is wildly inflated.

He claimed again that he has ended eight wars, even though the list he recited includes two situations that were never wars at all during the Trump presidency, between Egypt and Ethiopia. That’s a diplomatic dispute, and between Serbia and Kosovo, it’s not clear what he’s even talking about there. And also includes one conflict between Thailand and Cambodia that he acknowledged has flared up again this week. So, it clearly has not permanently ended.

And he also repeated one of his most frequent claims, claiming that the prison populations, the entire prison populations of both the Congo and Venezuela have been emptied into the United States, simply no evidence for that, whatsoever.

BOLDUAN: Daniel Dale up early with a fact-check for us, thank you so much.