President Donald Trump tonight ripped CNN over new reporting from the network on his personal cell phone use.

CNN reported that POTUS continues to use his personal cell phone “despite repeated warnings from his staff that the practice could leave him vulnerable to foreign surveillance”:

Since taking office, Trump has been cautioned against unsecured lines multiple times. But he has continued to call people on a number he held since before his time in the White House, including making calls from that number in the last several weeks, people familiar with those calls say. He also has a second number he uses, which is government-issued. CNN has reported that Trump has given his personal number to foreign leaders on multiple occasions, outright ignoring security protocols. According to The Washington Post, Trump handing out his personal line led to one-on-one calls that even top White House aides did not know about.

CNN’s Erin Burnett covered the news on air earlier tonight, and minutes later the president responded.

Trump tweeted it’s “totally false information” and said, “I haven’t had a personal cell phone for years. Only use government approved and issued phones. Retract!”

Fake News @CNN is reporting that I am “still using personal cell phone for calls despite repeated security warnings.” This is totally false information and reporting. I haven’t had a personal cell phone for years. Only use government approved and issued phones. Retract! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2019

CNN reporter Zachary Cohen responded that they’re standing by the story:

