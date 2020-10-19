President Donald Trump blasted the media at his Arizona campaign rally, slamming “you dumb bastards” at CNN for the network’s focused coverage on the coronavirus pandemic.

After lashing out at reporters in a press scrum before the rally, Trump told the audience “we’re getting tired of the pandemic aren’t we?” After that, he mocked CNN because “that’s all they cover: Covid, Covid, Covid.”

“You know why? They are trying to talk everybody out of voting,” Trump said to rapturous applause. “People aren’t buying it, CNN, you dumb bastards.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has killed more than 220,000 Americans to date and cases are on the rise.

Trump moved on to mock “Fredo” Chris Cuomo for his “lousy ratings,” then claimed the CNN host did not have the coronavirus (he did).

“I’m not sure he had it,” Trump said. “He will probably get it again even in theory you are not supposed to be able to.”

After that, Trump claimed “oh, were they happy” — referring to CNN — when the news broke that he contracted the virus. This was followed by Trump laughing at the network’s well-wishes when he was being hospitalized at Walter Reed.

