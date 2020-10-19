White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, called out the press corps that she is getting paid by the American public to speak to on a daily basis as Donald Trump’s opponent in the 2020 election during the president’s latest campaign rally in Arizona.

McEnany, who is not a member of the Trump campaign but is, in fact, a White House employee, joined Trump onstage after he called her out during his speech. Trump typically doesn’t bring staffers up on stage, but his decision to briefly feature McEnany recalled a Florida rally from last Friday, where he goaded his longtime aide, Hope Hicks, to the microphone for very brief — and rare — public remarks. These notable breaks with precedent to give Millennial women in his orbit a much more visibility come less than a week since the president effectively begged suburban women to “please like me.”

“Where is Kayleigh McEnany? Where is she? Come here, Kayleigh. So she just recovered from Covid. Can you believe it?” Trump said, as McEnany gave a double thumbs up.

“Kayleigh? Say a couple of words,” Trump implored, after slamming the media yet again, not long after bizarrely calling two members of the White House press corps “criminals” for failing to report on the news the way he wanted.

“Let me tell you this, guys,” McEnany said teeing up a companion assault on the press. “With your help, we can beat social media, we can beat the media, because we have the greatest fighter in the history of this country in President…Donald…J. … Trump!”

Back in May, during her first day as press secretary, McEnany famously promised to the White House press corps: “I will never lie to you, you have my word on that.” It was a pledge that has been more honored in the breach, than the observance.

After 25 seconds addressing the crowd — fully of half of which involved lavishly praising her boss — McEnany walked off the stage to cheers.

“She’s so great. She is so great,” Trump said as he turned and clapped.

“I did not know she would be that good. That was good. Sometimes I get people up and they bomb,” Trump added, complimenting her for having just complimented him.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

