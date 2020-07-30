comScore

WATCH LIVE: JOHN LEWIS FUNERAL SERVICE IN ATLANTA

Conservatives Rebuke Trump’s Proposal To Postpone 2020: ‘No Reason to Delay Our Election, End of Story’

By Ken MeyerJul 30th, 2020, 2:00 pm

Nicholas Kamm/ AFP/Getty Images

Conservative media figures and several of Donald Trump’s political allies have broken with the president over his suggestion to postpone the 2020 election.

On Thursday, Trump went on a lengthy new attack against mail-in voting that concluded this statement, which the president pinned at the top of his Twitter feed as of this writing:

Trump’s tweet was met with instant criticism, with numerous political followers calling it an act of authoritarianism, saying he has no constitutional power to reschedule the election, and deeming it evidence the president is worried about his re-election prospects.

Delaying the election is an unprecedented idea for America, so Trump’s tweet quickly made waves across the media and came to the attention of many conservatives. So far, there’ve been quite a few GOPers and Trump allies who’ve distanced themselves from the president’s idea, if not, disowned it outright.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: