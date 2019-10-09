Washington Post columnist David Ignatius issued a dire warning on President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from northern Syria, pointing out the move could lead to the release of thousands of captured ISIS fighters.

In a series of tweets Tuesday night, Ignatius called Trump’s decision — which would pave the way for a Turkish invasion of northern Syria — “a major disaster.”

On Morning Joe Wednesday, Ignatius reported that Turkey had yet to move into the region, before laying out the dangers of leaving Syria to Turkey.

“This is what should frighten all of us the most,” he said. “There are many thousands, the estimates go as high as 10,000, former ISIS prisoners who have been held in often ramshackle facilities by the Kurds, who may be able to escape if the Turkish invasion happens and the Kurds who were guarding them have to flee to go to the front lines to fight the Turks.”

“That means that some of the most dangerous people on the planet — people who want to target Britain, France, the United States — could suddenly be free,” Ignatius said. “I am sorry to say that the United States government after looking at this question for months still has no plan to deal with the possibility that these ISIS fighters could suddenly be at large.”

“ISIS was attacking last night in Raqqa, their former capital which we destroyed in the process — we thought — of beating them,” he continued. “There were three suicide bombs in Raqqa last night. That’s just a reminder that this menace could be on the way back if President Trump’s decision goes forward in Turkey.”

“As the Turks prepare for their invasion across the border in northeastern Syria,” Ignatius added, “Russian and Syrian regime forces further south are said to be moving up toward the Kurdish areas to catch the Kurds in a of pincer.”

Ignatius also said he spoke with a furious Sen. Lindsey Graham on the phone Tuesday night, who said that after the recess he would rally votes in Congress to sanction Turkey if it invaded Syria.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

