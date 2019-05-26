Democratic leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) says he believes President Donald Trump plays a “tough guy,” and hopes he will get over his feud with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to work on infrastructure.

“We do have important things to work on, like infrastructure. The President didn’t just walk out on a meeting with Nancy Pelosi and infrastructure, Chuck. He walked out on the American people,” Jeffries told NBC’s Chuck Todd on Meet the Press Sunday.

Jeffries is a leader in the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives as chair of the House Democratic Caucus, and one of the highest ranking Democrats under Pelosi.

Todd asked about the aftermath of the release of a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report. Jeffries didn’t mention impeachment, but said he supports more investigation.

“With respect to the Mueller report, we have indicated that we want to see the full and complete un-redacted Mueller report. We can’t trust the attorney general’s redactions to be presumptively legitimate,” Jeffries said.

“Donald Trump is functionally a studio gangster,” Jeffries contended. “He pretends to be a tough guy, but he really is just playing that role on TV.”

“Hopefully, he will have gotten his temper tantrum out of the system,” he said.

“We have crumbling bridges, roads, tunnels, airports, mass transportation. We need to get to work to fix it,” Jeffries said, noting that his caucus wants to work on the problem in a “bipartisan” way.

Watch the clip above, via NBC

