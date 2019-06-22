Congressman John Garamendi (D- CA) said today President Donald Trump did the right thing by calling off bombing Iran, but added that the president’s problem is “he talks too much.”

Garamendi spoke with Fox News’ Leland Vittert, who noted the criticism Trump is receiving from both Democrats and Republicans. Trump himself today remarked, “Everybody was saying I’m a warmonger, and now they say I’m a dove, and I think I’m neither… I’m a man with common sense.”

Vittert asked if Trump has a point “that at least in the eyes of the Democrats he can’t seem to do anything right.”

Garamendi responded, “I think the problem here is he talks too much.”

He called Trump’s decision not to strike “appropriate” but added that “he did the wrong thing by talking too much” because “these are things that you need to keep close to your vest––hold your cards close and then have a clear plan of where you need to go and how you might get there.”

Vittert followed up on that to ask Garamendi, “What are you saying that he said that he shouldn’t have said? You said he should be quiet. What did he say that he shouldn’t have said?”

“He should not have announced why he took––why he started and why he stopped,” Garamendi responded. “That creates enormous confusion among our friends as well as our enemies, as to what they might expect next.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com