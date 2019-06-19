Donald Trump Jr. mocked Joe Biden on Tuesday night for vowing to find the cure for cancer if he is elected, despite President Donald Trump making the same promise at his campaign’s opening rally in Orlando three hours after his son’s attack on the former Vice President.

The eldest Trump son’s gaffe, which MSNBC edited into side-by-side clips with his father’s comments for comparison, came as Trump Jr. warmed up the raucous Florida crowd ahead of the president’s 2020 launch.

“What was the good one last week? Remember? Joe Biden comes out, ‘Well, if you elect me president, I’m going to cure cancer,'” said Trump Jr. — referencing the top Democratic candidate’s vow to eradicate cancer, which took the life of his son Beau Biden in 2015. “Wow, why the hell didn’t you do that over the last 50 years, Joe?”

Apparently Trump Jr. did not get an advanced copy of his father’s planned remarks, as Trump pledged to rid the U.S. of AIDS and cancer should he win again toward the end of his lengthy speech:

“We will push onward with new medical frontiers. We will come up with the cures to many, many problems, to many, many diseases — including cancer and others, and we’re getting closer all the time.”

As for Biden’s similar campaign promise, he told voters in Iowa last week, “I promise you if I’m elected president, you’re going to see the single most important thing that changes America, we’re going to cure cancer.”

Watch Trump Jr. and Trump’s comments on cancer above, via MSNBC.

