Joe Biden Bigfoots NY Times on 18 Question Survey, Only 2020 Dem Who Refused to Participate

By Joe DePaoloJun 19th, 2019, 9:27 am

Joe Biden left the Gray Lady out in the cold.

On Wednesday, The New York Times posted videos of the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates responding to an 18 question survey — including queries on a wide range of issues. Twenty-one candidates in the field participated in the questionnaire — taking time out during a period from late March through early June to respond. The former vice president, however, was the only candidate who spurned the paper of record’s attempts to go on the record.

“Joseph R. Biden Jr. declined to participate despite repeated requests since late April,” the Times noted at the bottom of its story. No specific reason was given. Mediaite has reached out to the Biden campaign, and will update this post with their comment, should they provide a statement.

The questionnaire, according to the Times, was designed to serve as something of a job interview.

“[The Times] spent three months tracking down 21 of the candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for president and asked them the same 18 questions,” the paper’s communications department tweeted. “It was like a job interview — on camera — to learn why they believe they should lead the United States.”

Political observers on Twitter took note of Biden’s absence:

