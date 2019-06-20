Don Jr. Shreds Roy Moore for Announcing New Senate Run: He’s ‘Going Against My Father’

Donald Trump Jr. tore up Republican Roy Moore after the Alabama Republican announced he was again running for Senate following a stunning loss in 2017.

“I can assure everyone that by running, Roy Moore is going against my father and he’s doing a disservice to all conservatives,” Trump Jr. said Thursday.

This is pure fake news. I can assure everyone that by running, Roy Moore is going against my father and he’s doing a disservice to all conservatives across the country in the process. https://t.co/pjfDKfoIO0 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 20, 2019

Both President Donald Trump and his son have criticized Moore’s decision to run since it was first reported in May he was considering a comeback bid.

Trump Jr. previously blasted Moore, saying “You’re literally the only candidate who could lose a GOP seat in pro-Trump, pro-USA ALABAMA.”

“Running for office should never become a business model,” he added. “If you actually care about #MAGA more than your own ego, it’s time to ride off into the sunset, Judge.”

The president himself has said that Roy Moore “cannot win” and “Republicans cannot allow themselves to again lose the Senate seat in the Great State of Alabama.”

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones, who scored a narrow victory over Moore in 2017, is up for a full six-year term in the Senate if he is re-elected.

[Image via Scott Olson/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com