Alabama Senate hopeful Tommy Tuberville flexed his muscles and mocked his opponent Jeff Sessions as not “man enough” in a campaign video filmed at a gym.

Behind the backdrop of an American flag and four guys periodically squatting, Tuberville ripped the former Senator for not supporting President Donald Trump and telling “lies” throughout his campaign.

“You can’t fake it, you’re either strong or you’re not,” Tuberville said in the ad, sporting an Under Armor polo with slacks and a belt. “And Jeff Sessions, he’s not. He wasn’t man enough to stand with President Trump when things got tough. Now, he’s telling lies about me to cover it all up.”

“It’s time for these weak politicians to go,” Tuberville continued, in an ad flagged by Shane Goldmacher. “I’m very proud to be endorsed by President Trump. I’m running to help him drain the swamp and build the wall. I’m Tommy Tuberville and I approve this message.”

Just came across this Tuberville ad for the first time and the ads in the AL Senate race really capture a lot of the political incentives in the current Republican Party pic.twitter.com/gLbtmQaP14 — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) June 26, 2020

Tuberville played three years as a safety at Southern Arkansas, but is most known for his extensive coaching career in the college ranks at Ole Miss, Auburn, and Texas Tech. Sessions, who was a Senator between 1997 and 2017, faces the Trump-backed Tuberville after serving as Attorney General between 2017 and 2018. The seat is currently held by Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL).

Even though Sessions was part of the Trump administration, he said the Tuberville endorsement doesn’t “deter” him.

“I’m one of the architects of the Trump agenda – I’ve always supported it and always will,” Sessions said in March. “Nothing the President can do will deter me from supporting this agenda, because my principles, just like my faith, are fundamental to who I am and immovable.”

A poll from June 10 has Tuberville with a six-point lead over Sessions, with eight percent undecided Republican voters. In May, Tuberville’s lead was as high as 23 points. The runoff election takes place July 14 with the winner taking on Jones for the Senate.

