Jeff Sessions Hits Back at Trump Insults, Endorsement of AL Senate Primary Opponent: ‘You’re Damn Fortunate’ I Recused

By Reed RichardsonMay 22nd, 2020, 11:49 pm
Donald Trump and Jeff Sessions via Shawn Thew_Pool_Getty Images

Photo credit: Shawn Thew, Getty Images.

Former Trump Attorney General Jeff Sessions fired back at his former boss on Twitter on Friday night after the president slammed Sessions as untrustworthy and endorsed his opponent in the Alabama Senate Republican primary runoff.

Earlier in the evening, Trump’s Twitter feed began rolling out a long series of pro forma fundraising tweets endorsing Republican House and Senate primary candidates. The language in almost all of them was a rote litany of conservative orthodoxy.

But when Trump got to the Alabama Senate GOP runoff election between Sessions and former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville, the president’s tone changed markedly and he let loose his still white-hot, vindictive, bitterness over Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the investigation into the firing of FBI Director James Comey in 2017.  Referring to the “Fraudulent Mueller Scam,” Trump said Sessions “let our Country down” by recusing.

Hours later, Sessions responded. But, notably the former AG pushed back much more forcefully than the “humiliating,” pro-Trump campaign ad he was mocked for releasing last fall. Instead, Sessions said Trump was “damn fortunate” he recused, crediting his own decision as having “protected the rule of law” that ultimately “resulted in your exoneration.” He added: “Your personal feelings don’t dictate who Alabama picks as their senator, the people of Alabama do.”

Still, Sessions couldn’t help himself and, in a reply to his own quote of Trump’s tweet, he again tried to embrace the president who just humiliated him while knocking Tuberville’s stance on immigration. “That’s not your agenda and it’s not mine,” Sessions wrote.

