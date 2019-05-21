The Treasury Department is defying the House Ways and Means Committee’s subpoena for President Donald Trump‘s tax returns, but the Washington Post obtained a draft IRS memo that appears to contradict their reasoning.

The memo obtained by the Post reportedly says the “only basis” for refusing to comply with a subpoena would be if the president invokes executive privilege:

The memo contradicts the Trump administration’s justification for denying lawmakers’ request for President Trump’s tax returns, exposing fissures in the executive branch. Trump has refused to turn over his tax returns but has not invoked executive privilege. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has instead denied the returns by arguing there is no legislative purpose for demanding them. But, according to the IRS memo, which has not been previously reported, the disclosure of tax returns to the committee “is mandatory, requiring the Secretary to disclose returns, and return information, requested by the tax-writing Chairs.”

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said in his letter last week that the committee’s request lacks a “legitimate legislative purpose.”

